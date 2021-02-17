Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: Class 10 Exams to Begin from April 29, Class 12 from April 23

Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Tuesday, February 16, finally announced the much-awaited state board exam dates for classes 10 (SSC) and 12 (HSC). The dates are, however, tentative. While the board plans to conduct exams for class 12 from April 23 to May 21, class 10 exams are to be held from April 29 to May 20. The complete details are available at the official website https://mahahsscboard.org/index.htm.

Announcing the time table, MSBSHSE secretary Ashok Bhosale said in an official release that “The probable schedule of written examination for April-May 2021 has been announced for the purpose of curriculum planning for schools / junior colleges and students as well as to reduce examination stress among students”

The statement added that prior to the commencement of the examination, a printed schedule will be given to the schools or junior colleges and that this printed document will be considered the final schedule.

He also said that if any school or junior college has objection or suggestion regarding the dates of conduct of the exam, they may raise the issue to the board by February 22

He also advised students to not believe rumors on social media and only refer to the official board website for all updates regarding the board exams. “Examination dates should be ascertained from the printed schedule given to the students by the respective school or college. Examination schedules declared by any other website or social media platforms must not be considered true by the students,” said Bhosale.

Meanwhile, Bihar board state exams for class 10 have begun today on February 17. Other state boards are also expected to announce the exam dates soon. CBSE has already announced the dates. CBSE class 12 board exams will be conducted from May 4 to June 11 while class 10 exams will be held from May 4 to June 7.