Maharashtra Board Exams 2021: HSC Hall Tickets to be Released on April 3, Details Here

Maharashtra Board will release the admit card for Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC class XII) examinations on Saturday, April 3. Those candidates who have registered themselves for the exam will be able to download the hall ticket from www.mahahsscboard.in using their school login id.

The candidates must note that they will not be allowed to enter the exam centre without the admit card. In case there is any error in terms of personal details in the hall ticket, then the student must ensure that they raise it with the concerned authorities.

There will be no practical exam this year. In place of the practicals, the students will have to submit assignments between May 21 and June 10. This is applicable for all class 10 students and class 12 students of commerce and humanities stream. The class 12 science stream students can give the practical exam in their own school.

The board has permitted students to give exams from their own schools and junior colleges. If there is not sufficient seating facility then the state will be allotting exam centres nearby.

Students will get extra 15 minutes and 30 minutes for two hours and three hours papers, respectively.

In case a candidate is not able to make it to the exam due to any COVID-19 related reason, then he or she will get a chance to appear for the exam in June. This additional round of examination will be held in select centres of the state.

This year the Board exam will start half an hour earlier than usual.

The Maharashtra state board exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will start from April 23 and April 29, respectively. The compartment exams will be held in July-August. The exams will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm, while the second shift will begin from 3 pm and will go on till 6 pm.