Maharashtra Board Exams 2022 Mass Cheating Case: MSBSHSE Asks Teachers to Keep Phones Away

In a bid to curb the use of unfair means, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has asked teaching and non-teaching staff in the state to keep away their mobile phones away during the ongoing HSC (Higher Secondary Certificate) or class 12 and SSC (Secondary School Certificate) or class 10 exams.

This comes after many students and teachers had posted videos on social media sites including Twitter alleging that mass cheating was taking place at several exam centres in Maharashtra. Students had claimed that photos of question papers and answers were shared through instant messaging app Snapchat, reported a leading news agency.

After the alleged malpractice came to light, schools and colleges were told to increase vigil. It was found that students clicked pictures of the question papers when they were made available for reading and sent them to their private teachers.

Upon investigation, it was revealed that supervisors at some centres were assisting students in cheating. Teachers at the Laxmibai school and junior college in Nilangaon, Paithan in Aurangabad district were caught helping students cheat during the SSC exam on March 15. Taking cognizance, the state board had derecognized the school. The board also directed the teaching and non-teaching staff to keep their phones in the custody of the exam centre custodian before the question papers are given to the students.

Earlier, it was reported that the Maharashtra class 12 chemistry board exam paper had been leaked in Mumbai. Police said that the question paper could have been leaked by a coaching centre owner from Malad. Following this, Vile Parle police arrested the owner of a coaching centre for his involvement in the chemistry paper leak.

However, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had refuted the claims and called the leak a ‘false propaganda.’ “Class 12 chemistry question paper is not leaked. The alleged leaked paper is torn, false propaganda is being spread through some social media. There is no fact in it,” the Minister had said.

