Maharashtra Board Extends HSC Registration Deadline

The Maharashtra State Board has extended the deadline for Class 12, 2023 registration. The registration will now be open through November 5 instead of October 21.

The Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Board Exam dates for 2023 were released earlier last month by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). The MSBSHSE took to their Twitter account on October 18 to share the revised notification regarding the extension of registration dates for HSC class 12 examinations 2023. For regular students, registration will now be open through November 5 instead of October 21.

फेब्रुवारी-मार्च २०२३ मध्ये घेण्यात येणाऱ्या उच्च माध्यमिक प्रमाणपत्र (इ. १२ वी) परीक्षेची नियमित विद्यार्थ्यांची आवेदनपत्रे ऑनलाईन सादर करण्याच्या तारखांना मुदतवाढ देणे व चलन Download करून बँकेत शुल्क भरण्याच्या व प्रि-लिस्ट, विद्यार्थी यादी जमा करणेच्या तारखांबाबत. pic.twitter.com/qBp9Gcjbb6 — MSBSHSE (@msbshse) October 18, 2022

According to the previously assigned date, the registration process for regular candidates would end on October 21, and form filling for private, repeaters, and other candidates would begin on October 22. However, the recent notification reads “HSC registration deadline for regular candidates is now extended. These registrations with regular charges (without late fee) will now be possible from October 22 to November 5.

The junior colleges will have until November 11 to complete the registration fee and pre-list submission process to the Maharashtra State Board divisional offices.

There is a push to extend the Secondary School Certificate Class 10 registration deadline, which was only announced on Monday. The Maharashtra State Board has announced that the registration process for SSC will begin on October 19 and will last until November 10. Schools are complaining that the period overlaps with the Diwali holidays and thus it should be extended.

The Maharashtra State Board exams are taken by lakhs of students. In total, 16,38,964 applicants from nine divisions registered for the SSC in the past year. Around 14,85,191 students from all over Maharashtra had registered for HSC 2022, with 3,25,220 of those coming from the Mumbai division alone.

The HSC exams will be held from February 21 to March 20, 2023, tentatively.. The schedules can be accessed through the website of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, mahahsscboard.in.

Students are advised to check the official website on a regular basis to stay up to date on all the latest information regarding the Maharashtra Board Exams 2023.

