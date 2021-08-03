CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home» News»education-career»Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference at 2 pm, Marksheets at mahresults.nic.in
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference at 2 pm, Marksheets at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Results to be announced at 4 pm. Marks memo to be available at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org

News18.com | August 03, 2021, 12:59 IST
maha hsc, maha hsc result 2021, maharashtra hsc, maharashtra board hsc result, maha 12th result, maharashtra 12th result, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org,

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra Board or Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare class 12 results today at 4 pm. This year the state has decided to pass all students by giving grace marks. Detailed marks memos will be available to download at official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also check results with news18.com.

At the time of SSC result declaration, the link to check marks was not activated till late evening while the result was declared hours before. This time, the website is expected to have improved, however, students should keep their admit cards handy. Those who don’t have the admit cards can ask their schools for roll numbers. Since exams were cancelled the hall tickets were not distributed.

This will be the first time the Maharashtra Board is announcing results without conducting exams. To ensure uniformity, the state has decided to assess students in 30:40:30 formula which is the same as that of CBSE. Students have been given marks based on their performance in class 10, 11, and 12 internals.

Aug 03, 2021 12:59 (IST)

Bombay HC asks govt to consider a dedicated education channel for students

The Bombay High Court has asked the state government to consider setting up an education channel so that students, especially those from rural areas, do not suffer during the pandemic due to lack of devices or poor mobile networks...read more

Aug 03, 2021 12:55 (IST)

MSBSHSE HSC result 2021: What after 12th?

As Maharashtra remains to be the only state to declare the 12th result, several colleges have begun their admission process already. While some colleges admit students on the basis of merit like Delhi University, others conduct entrance exams...read more

Aug 03, 2021 12:50 (IST)

MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2021: What to check?

Apart from the marks, all students must check if their personal details are spelled carefully in the report card. In case of any error, inform the school authorities immediately.

Aug 03, 2021 12:46 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Websites to check result

-- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
-- maharesult.nic.in
-- hscresult.mkcl.org
-- msbshse.co.in
-- hscresult.11thadmission.org.in
-- digilocker.gov.in
-- news18.com

Aug 03, 2021 12:43 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Credentials required to login

To check the results at maharesult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, students will need their roll number provided to them on their admit card. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets in handy before the results are announced at 4 pm.

Aug 03, 2021 12:35 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2021: Direct link to check

Aug 03, 2021 12:31 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: What happened last year?

In 2020, MSBSHSE declared the 12th result on July 16. Out of 14,20,575 students who had appeared for the exam, as many as 12,81,712 cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 90.66%. This year, however, the board has said that all students will be declared pass.

Aug 03, 2021 12:17 (IST)

MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2021 today at 4 pm: Edu Minister

📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh

— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021
Aug 03, 2021 12:13 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Passing marks

Candidates will have to secure 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the HSC 12th exam. However, students unable to secure the minimum marks will be awarded grace marks. MSBSHSE has decided not to fail any student this year.

Aug 03, 2021 12:09 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Evaluation process

In the absence of written exams this year, MSBSHSE has come up with an alternate formula to prepare the results. The board will adopt the 30:30:40 formula. While 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 and 11 results each, the remaining 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 internals and practicals. Any students failing to score the minimum marks will be given grace marks.

Aug 03, 2021 11:59 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Important websites

MSBSHSE will announce the result at 2 pm while the link will be activated at 4 pm. Here are some important websites to check results:

-- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
-- maharesult.nic.in
-- hscresult.mkcl.org
-- digilocker.gov.in
-- news18.com

Aug 03, 2021 11:55 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 via DigiLocker

Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app

Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’

Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter OTP received on mobile no.

Step 4: Set username, password

Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number

Step 6: Sign in. Your 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen

Aug 03, 2021 11:48 (IST)

MSBSHSE only board left to declare 12th result 2021

The Maharashtra Board is the only state education board left to announce the result. The Supreme Court had earlier asked all state and central boards to announce results by July 31 so that college admissions are not affected. However, MSBSHSE had not met the deadline. The board had earlier extend the marks submission date for schools to July 24.

Aug 03, 2021 11:43 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Direct link to check

Registered students can check their results directly with news18.com by registering the form below

Aug 03, 2021 11:37 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: How to check?

Step 1: Go to the official website of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the HSC 12th result 2021 link 

Step 3: Enter your roll number as per your admit card 

Step 4: Your result will open on a new page

Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference

Aug 03, 2021 11:29 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC result 2021: All students to be declared pass 

This year, the board has decided to declare all pass, that is, no student will be left behind. Those missing the minimum marks by some points will be given grace marks. Over 14 lakh students are awaiting their results.

Aug 03, 2021 11:26 (IST)

Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2021 today

MSBSHSE will declare class 12 results today at the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. The press conference to announce the result will begin at 2 pm, however, the link to access the results will be activated at  4 pm.

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference at 2 pm, Marksheets at mahresults.nic.in
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 today at mahresult.nic.in (Representative image)

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The admission process for non-professional courses will start after Class 12 results are declared in Maharashtra, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had clarified earlier. Gaikwad too has asked Colleges to comply with the timelines and align college admissions, accordingly.

