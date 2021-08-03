Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Press Conference at 2 pm, Marksheets at mahresults.nic.in

Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Maharashtra Board or Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare class 12 results today at 4 pm. This year the state has decided to pass all students by giving grace marks. Detailed marks memos will be available to download at official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. Students can also check results with news18.com.
At the time of SSC result declaration, the link to check marks was not activated till late evening while the result was declared hours before. This time, the website is expected to have improved, however, students should keep their admit cards handy. Those who don’t have the admit cards can ask their schools for roll numbers. Since exams were cancelled the hall tickets were not distributed.
This will be the first time the Maharashtra Board is announcing results without conducting exams. To ensure uniformity, the state has decided to assess students in 30:40:30 formula which is the same as that of CBSE. Students have been given marks based on their performance in class 10, 11, and 12 internals.
Bombay HC asks govt to consider a dedicated education channel for students
The Bombay High Court has asked the state government to consider setting up an education channel so that students, especially those from rural areas, do not suffer during the pandemic due to lack of devices or poor mobile networks...read more
MSBSHSE HSC result 2021: What after 12th?
As Maharashtra remains to be the only state to declare the 12th result, several colleges have begun their admission process already. While some colleges admit students on the basis of merit like Delhi University, others conduct entrance exams...read more
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Credentials required to login
To check the results at maharesult.nic.in or mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, students will need their roll number provided to them on their admit card. Students are advised to keep their hall tickets in handy before the results are announced at 4 pm.
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: What happened last year?
In 2020, MSBSHSE declared the 12th result on July 16. Out of 14,20,575 students who had appeared for the exam, as many as 12,81,712 cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 90.66%. This year, however, the board has said that all students will be declared pass.
MSBSHSE HSC 12th result 2021 today at 4 pm: Edu Minister
📢 𝐈𝐦𝐩 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education will declare results of Std 12th, 2021 batch on 3rd August at 4pm. Best of luck to all students. #HSC #results #InternalAssessment @CMOMaharashtra @msbshse pic.twitter.com/kfNBZNGFyh— Varsha Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) August 2, 2021
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: Evaluation process
In the absence of written exams this year, MSBSHSE has come up with an alternate formula to prepare the results. The board will adopt the 30:30:40 formula. While 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 and 11 results each, the remaining 40 per cent weightage will be given to class 12 internals and practicals. Any students failing to score the minimum marks will be given grace marks.
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 via DigiLocker
Step 1: Go to the DigiLocker website — digilocker.gov.in or download the app
Step 2: Click on ‘Register for DigiLocker’
Step 3: Enter a valid mobile number. Enter OTP received on mobile no.
Step 4: Set username, password
Step 5: Enter your Aadhar number
Step 6: Sign in. Your 12th result 2021 will appear on the screen
MSBSHSE only board left to declare 12th result 2021
The Maharashtra Board is the only state education board left to announce the result. The Supreme Court had earlier asked all state and central boards to announce results by July 31 so that college admissions are not affected. However, MSBSHSE had not met the deadline. The board had earlier extend the marks submission date for schools to July 24.
Maharashtra HSC result 2021: How to check?
Step 1: Go to the official website of MSBSHSE -- mahresult.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the HSC 12th result 2021 link
Step 3: Enter your roll number as per your admit card
Step 4: Your result will open on a new page
Step 5: Download and take a print out for future reference
Maharashtra HSC 12th result 2021 today
MSBSHSE will declare class 12 results today at the board's official websites, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in, hscresult.mkcl.org. The press conference to announce the result will begin at 2 pm, however, the link to access the results will be activated at 4 pm.
Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The admission process for non-professional courses will start after Class 12 results are declared in Maharashtra, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant had clarified earlier. Gaikwad too has asked Colleges to comply with the timelines and align college admissions, accordingly.
