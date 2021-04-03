Maharashtra Board HSC Admit Card 2021: 3 Things to Check in MSBSHSE 12th Hall Ticket

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will release the admit card or hall ticket for the Maharashtra Board HSC or class 12 exams today. Once released, the Maharashtra Board 12th hall ticket will be available at the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsscboard.in. The Maharashtra Board exams will be held from April 23 to May 21.

Maharashtra Board has announced that students will get their own schools as an exam centres for the theory exam. In case of non-availability of seats, a nearby facility will be allotted. The announcement was made after the rising number of COVID cases in the state. Even as there was a demand for holding the exams online, the state education minister had clarified that the papers will be held offline mode only.

The hall ticket or admit card releasing today will have exact information of the exam time, venue, and other details for each student. Over 14 lakh students had appeared for the Maharashtra Board HSC exams last year and a similar amount of students are expected to appear for the board exams this year too. Admit card is one of the most critical documents of the board exams. Once released students need to verify that there is no error in the same. There are three things one needs to check on admit card.

The exams are being held amid COVID restrictions. While wearing masks and carrying a sanitizer are mandatory there are other guidelines such as social distancing etc which are mandatory to follow. To ensure that students follow all the guidelines and do not get into trouble, it is important to read and follow them thoroughly.Students need to match the name, school name, subjects, roll number etc allotted by the board. In case of any error in information or any spelling, they will have to reach out to the authorities at the earliest. Since there are new rules regarding the venue, students need to verify the same as well.From the dress code to banned items to must carry things, the admit card usually has all the details. Students need to follow the same if not, there is a chance that they can be marked under the ‘unfair means’ category and face consequences.

For students affected by COVID-19, the Maharashtra Board will hold special exams again in June. The exam is being held on a curtailed syllabus. The Board had announced to cut the syllabus by 25 per cent. Maharashtra Board has also decided to vaccinate staff and those on exam duties before the exams.