Maharashtra Board HSC Result Date & Time Announced: Know When & Where to Check MSBSHSE 12th Marks

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare Maharashtra class 12 results or Maha HSC results on June 8 at 1 PM. Every year over 15 lakh students take the Mahrashtra Board HSC result. Last year, as many as 99.63% of the 12 lakh students have passed the exam. This is the highest ever pass percentage by the Maharashtra Board.

This year, the result is being announced after conducting exams and hence the pass percentage is likely to see a dip. In 2021, The pass percentage of both girls and boys is more than 99 per cent each. Female students have performed slightly better than males. The result of female students is 99.73 per cent while the result of male students is 99.54 per cent. In 2020, out of 14,20,575 students who had appeared for the exam, as many as 12,81,712 cleared the exam. The pass percentage was at 90.66 per cent.

Once declared, the result will be available at msbshse.co.in, hscresult.11thadmission.org.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, mahresult.nic.in, and news18.com. To check the result directly from News18.com, students need to fill the form below. Last year, after the declaration of result the link to check marks were not available for hours. Thus to cut the wait, students can check results here directly –

Candidates will have to secure 35 per cent in each subject and overall to pass the HSC 12th exam. However, students unable to secure the minimum marks will be awarded grace marks. MSBSHSE has decided not to fail any student this year.

