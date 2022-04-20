Maharashtra Board Open School Result 2022 for Class 5 & 8 at msos.ac.in, Steps to Check Marks

The Maharashtra State Board of Open School (MSBOS) will be announcing the Open School result 2022 for Class 5 and Class 8 today, April 20 at its official website – www.msos.ac.in. Students can check their results online through the official website of MSBOS.

The Class 5 and 8 Maharashtra Open School exams were conducted from December 30 to January 8 this year. The exams were conducted in all six divisions of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) namely Aurangabad, Pune, Konkan, Kolhapur, Amravati, and Mumbai.

Maharashtra Open School Result 2022: How to Check Marks

Step – 1 Visit the official website of the Maharashtra State Board of Open School (MSBOS), www.msos.ac.in

Step – 2 On the homepage, select the link ‘Maharashtra Open School Result 2022’ link.

Step – 3 Log-in using your credentials.

Step – 4 Your result will be displayed on the window.

Step – 5 Check the subject-wise result and download it.

Step – 6 Keep a hard copy of the result with you for future reference.

It must be noted that the result downloaded from the website will be provisional. The certificates for students of class 5 and 8will be released in due course of time.

The Maharashtra State Board of Open School was started a couple of years back for students who are unable to attend school regularly due to their involvement in sports or other activities or who dropped out of school because of personal reasons.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is also likely to announce Maharashtra Board class 10 result in June.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.