Maharashtra Board Releases MSBSHSE HSC Question Banks, Here's How to Download

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has released the subject-wise question banks for the students appearing for the HSC (Class12) board exams 2021. Through the question banks, students will get an idea about the exam pattern and marking scheme for the upcoming Maharashtra board exams.

This year, due to the pandemic, the Maharashtra Board has canceled the SSC or class 10 board exams while the class 12 boards will be conducted in June. The MSBSHSE HSC timetable is not yet released. Students preparing for exams, however, can download the question banks and be abreast with their preparations. The question bank can be downloaded from the official website of the Maharashtra board: maa.ac.in.

Not just class 10, Maharashtra had decided to promote students in classes 1 to 9 and class 11 students without exams too. Only class 12 students from the state will be appearing for the exams this year. Regarding class 12 exams, Gaikwad had said that the government is “closely monitoring the situation".

Several boards including CBSE, CISCE, and state boards have canceled the exams for class 10, however, for class 12 students there are no final dates on exams, yet. A large section of class 12 students has taken to Twitter recently demanding that board exams be canceled. Amid the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic in the country, students are demanding that their class 12 exams too should be canceled and marks should be given either on the basis of online exams or internal assessment like in the case of class 10 students.

For this year’s board exams, MSBSHSE has introduced several relaxations including a syllabus cut by 30 per cent. Every year, about 30 lakh students take the Maharashtra Board Exams including both HSC and SSC. Last year, over 15.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC and 14.13 lakh had appeared for HSC exams.

