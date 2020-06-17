Maharashtra Board Result 2020 Date and Time: MSBSHSE HSC, SSC Results to be Released in July at mahahsscboard.in
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Result 2020: The Maharashtra board will release the HSC and SSC results for class 10 and 12 students on it official website at maharesult.nic.in in the month of July.
Representative Image (Photo: News18.com)
Maharashtra Board MSBSHSE Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is expected to announce the HSC result 2020 by mid-July and SSC result 2020 by end of July, said state education minister Varsha Gaikwad. The Maharashtra board will release the results for class 10 and class 12 students on its official website at maharesult.nic.in. The MSBSHSE usually announces the results for HSC or Class 12 in May end, while for SSC or Class 10 in first two weeks of June every year. But this year, the results announcement got delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
"The assessment work began in May due to the virus-induced lockdown. We are trying to further expedite the process," The Times of India quoted Gaikwad as saying. The minister also voiced hope that junior college admission will be completed in August and class XII academic year will begin after that.
How to Check Maharashtra Board Result 2020 for class 10 and 12 students:
- Step 1.-Visit the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education’s official website: mahresult.nic.in
- Step 2- You will find a link reading as Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, click it
- Step 3- Now, enter the required details like roll number, registration number
- Step 4- Click on submit button to get your Maharashtra 10th Result 2019
- Step 5- The Maharashtra SSC Result 2019, MSBSHSE 10th Result 2019 can be viewed now
- Step 6- Take a print out for future reference
The Maharashtra board in May cancelled the SSC Geography exam due to the lockdown and announced that the students will be given an average of the marks obtained in the other five subjects for the last paper.
