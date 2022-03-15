Maharashtra Board SSC Exams Begin: Know Important Guidelines Before Entering Exam Hall

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will begin the class 10 or SSC board exams starting today, March 15. The Maharashtra Board SSC exams will conclude on April 4, 2022.

Like HSC, SSC exams too will be held in two shifts. The first shift will be held from 10:30 am to 2 pm while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and will end at 6:30 pm. The exams will be held in offline mode and students will have to strictly follow the COVID-19 safety protocols.

Necessary documents: Every student intending to give the SSC exam has to mandatorily bring his/her admit card to the examination hall. In case a candidate forgets to bring his admit card, he wouldn’t be allowed to sit for the exam.

Reporting Time: The board has advised candidates to reach the examination centre at least 30 minutes prior to the reporting time to avoid the last-minute rush. All the candidates must check the seating arrangement and sit accordingly in the exam hall.

Social Distancing Rule: According to MSBSHSE, each hall will accommodate not more than 25 students. Students will have to maintain social distance and wear masks at all times.

Banned Items: Use of electronics like mobile phones, tablets or any other gadgets during the examination is strictly prohibited and one could be penalized if found using it.

State education minister Varsha Gaikwad had earlier announced that the practicals, grade/orals, and internal assessments for the Maharashtra Board SSC will be held from February 25 to March 14. The results for the Maharashtra SSC exams 2022 are expected to be released in June, 2022.

Meanwhile, the ongoing Maharashtra Board class 12 exams have been in controversy for allegations of mass cheating. Class 12 chemistry question paper was allegedly leaked too, however, Gaikwad denied the leak claims but agreed that a female student had sneaked in a phone inside the exam centre.

