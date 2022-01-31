Maharashtra Board Students Protest Demanding Online Exams, Lathicharged

Hundreds of students demanded online exams for board took to streets. A large group of students marched toward Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s house to mark their protest. Students were demanding to hold SSC and HSC exams in online mode. Considering the large crowd outside Gaikwad’s house despite the covid-19 pandemic, police had to dispel the students.

Police claim they resorted to a “mild baton charge" to stop them from moving towards the minister’s residence in the vicinity. The protest took place in Ashok Mill Naka in Dharavi and police had to resort to a mild baton charge, an official said.

The students, who had assembled from areas like Thane and Nashik besides the metropolis on the basis of information shared on social media, did not have permission for the protest, the police official added. “No student was injured in the lathicharge. Some of them were brought to the local police station and released soon after," a Police official told PTI.

Maharashtra Board aspirants have been demanding online exams or cancellation of Maharashtra Board 10th and 12th board exams for months on social media platforms. Students have now taken their protest offline mode. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced to begin class 10 exams from March 15 while for HSC students the theory board exams are slated to begin from March 4.

Students demand that there should be online exams for online classes. Lakhs of students who are eligible to appear for the Maharashtra board claim that holding exams amid rising cases of Omicron can be a health threat. Further, students also claim that due to online classes they have not received an equal and quality education. Maharashtra government had allowed district authorities to open schools from January 24, however, only Mumbai-based schools had started in-person classes. Pune will resume classes in physical mode from February 1.

Students in classes 10 and 12 fall under the category of the vaccination-eligible population. The government had rolled out vaccination for 15 to 18-year-olds earlier, starting January 31 second dose for the teens are also available.

Last year, Gaikwad had said that the government should adopt a no-exam route for students. Maharashtra Board had declared results based on the past three-year performance of students, however, this year, students have been asked to take exams in offline mode. Considering, about 15 lakh students appear for Maharashtra Board exams, the authorities had assured that exams will be held amid strict covid-19 precautions.

The class 10 and 12 board exam 2022 will be held in two shifts — the first half will begin from 10:30 am up to 2 pm and the second half will be held from 3 pm to 6:30 pm, as per the schedule. The MSBSHSE Maharashtra board SSC, HSC exams 2022 will be held in offline mode and results will be announced in June. The board has also reduced the syllabus by 25 per cent for both classes 10 and 12, Gaikwad had announced earlier.

