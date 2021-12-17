Maharashtra Board Students Reject Offline Exams, Demand for Online SSC, HSC Papers

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) on Thursday night announced to hold Maharashtra Board classes 10 and 12 exams in offline mode. The decision has left many students furious, who are now demanding the board to roll back their decision and conduct online exams instead.

Many students claim that they are afraid of the new Omicron variant and with the increase in the new cases in the country, they should be allowed to appear online for the exams. Raising similar concerns many took to social media platforms with the hashtag #cancelboardexams2022.

Highlighting that most students are not vaccinated, a Twitter user, who claims to be a student says,

#cancelboardexams2022 woahh.. awsmm🙂🙂…. First of all we are not vaccinated. 🙂… We didnt get even a first doze of vaccine… How can we give offline exams…. We are mentally not prepared for this… Please understand us…— Aryan (@Aryanhakor) December 17, 2021

Another user said,

I respect your decision, but we students are not at all ready for giving the exams. We’ve been learning online since 2 years and how can you guys expect that we’ll give such important HSC board exam physically we’ve not written a single paper since 2 years.— Srushti Ballal (@srushtib26) December 16, 2021

#cancelboardexams2022@VarshaEGaikwad how can u do this with students? omicron cases are booming and you r taking offline exams.other countries are taking it online,but you just want moneyShame on you @VarshaEGaikwadPlaying with our lives— alex (@alex05893498) December 17, 2021

Many students also claimed that they are not prepared to give exams in offline mode as for the last two years all their exams have been online.

#cancelboardexams2022this is so unfair since 2years we are giving online exams in MCQ format,how do you expect us to given suddenly BOARD exams,its board not a joke,we are not mentally prepared,we r depressed @VarshaEGaikwadwe want to haveonline exams or promote @PMOIndia— alex (@alex05893498) December 17, 2021

@masu4justiceMaharashtra HSC board offline Exam decision is not favours to us 😞😞— Himanshu Mudgal (@Himanshumudgal0) December 17, 2021

As per the schedule announced by the board, the exams will begin on March 15 and will be concluded on April 18. The syllabus has been reduced by 25 per cent for both the classes and the question paper will be set on the reduced syllabus. Further, the practical exams will be held from February 14 to March 3 for HSC and February 25 to March 14 for SSC students. The detailed schedule for the practical exams which includes orals, internal assessment is not yet released.

While announcing the date sheet for offline board exams, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said, “the health and well-being of students remain our priority. To ensure a conducive environment for the students, we held a series of consultations with schools, principals, headmasters, teachers, and experts regarding the assessment mode and exam schedule. Their suggestions were incorporated."

Every year at least 20 lakh students register for Maharashtra Board exams including both SSC and HSC. Last year, the Maharashtra board did not conduct exams due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Results based on an alternative assessment mode were one of the best results recorded by the state board ever. As many as 99.63 per cent of students who registered for Maharastra HSC exams had passed the board. In SSC, 95.30 per cent of students passed the exam, again in one of the highest results.

