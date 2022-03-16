Maharashtra Board to Deny Entry to Students Who Arrive Late at Exam Halls from Today

The Maharashtra board HSC (class 12) and SSC (class 10) students reporting late to the examination centre won’t be allowed to take the board exam from today onwards. Irrespective of the reason, latecomers will be turned away from the examination centre. Earlier, students reporting late to the centre by 10 to 20 minutes due to unavoidable circumstances were allowed to appear for the exam after permission from the board officials.

While making the announcement on Tuesday, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said that students will have to report to their assigned examination centres latest by 10:30 am and 3 pm, when the written exams begin, reported a leading news daily.

The Maharashtra board exams are being held in two shifts, 10:30 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 6:30 pm. The board further added that students will have to report to their respective exam centres at least an hour before the slated time.

Students will have to be present in their allotted classrooms by 10:20 am and 2:50 pm when the question papers are distributed for reading. However, if a student reports to the exam centre between 10:20 to 10:30 am or 2:50 to 3 pm due to valid avoidable reasons, they may be considered for writing the exams.

The Maharashtra board exams for SSC began on March 15 while the SSC exams on March 4. The board said malpractices reported during the ongoing HSC exams were found to be carried out by students reporting late to the exam centres. In some instances, such students were found to be having screenshots of answers to the question paper, in their cell phone.

The strictness comes after question papers of HSC chemistry and mathematics subject were found to be circulating on social media while the exams were still in progress on Saturday and Monday. Following this incident, students were being strictly frisked for cellphone and other gadgets at the exam centres. The Maharashtra board also warned the schools of harsh action if the incidence was repeated.

