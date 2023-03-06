Maharashtra Board to Give 6 Marks to Class 12 Students For Printing Error in English Question Paper

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced that students who attempted the erroneous questions in the English paper of the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSC) or Class 12 exams will be allotted six marks. Due to a printing mistake in the class 12 English paper, the Maharashtra board will be awarding six marks to all students who attempted the questions.

“With 2 marks each for three questions, a total of 6 marks will be allotted to students who fall in one of the three categories — those who have mentioned ‘poetry section 2′ in the answer sheets, those who have solved any other question from the same section and lastly those who may have only written the number of questions (A3, A4, and A5) which had errors,” an official notice mentions.

On March 3, a meeting of moderators for English subjects was conducted in which the mistakes were pointed out by subject experts too. During the meeting, a decision was taken to allot marks to students who attempted the questions. According to media reports, three questions of 2 marks each were missing from the English question paper, while the model answers were printed below. The printing mistake was found on page 10 of the question paper in the sub-question section of question number 3 connected to a poem.

In the question 3 section, students were unable to read or understand the sub-questions number A3, A4, and A5. The Maharashtra board had printed what appeared to be instructions for invigilators in place of the questions. These specific questions were allotted two marks each, totaling six marks.

The MSBSHSE was not able to resolve the printing mistake issue on the same day as the subject moderators’ meeting could not be held owing to the boycott by the junior college teachers’ associations. On Thursday, March 2, the boycott was withdrawn by the associations and followed by the meeting on the next day.

As per the schedule, the Maharashtra HSC exams are slated to conclude on March 20. This year, 14,57,293 students registered for the Class 12 exams in the state, out of which, 7,92,780 are boys and 6,64,441 are girls.

