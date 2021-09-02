CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#Paralympics
Home » News » education-career » Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Model School Proposal to Improve Quality of Education
1-MIN READ

Maharashtra Cabinet Clears Model School Proposal to Improve Quality of Education

Basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, good classrooms will be upgraded (Representative image)

Basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, good classrooms will be upgraded (Representative image)

The move is also aimed at creating an education-friendly environment for students. At these "model schools", education will be imparted to develop skills required in the 21st Century.

The Maharashtra cabinet on Wednesday approved a proposal to develop 488 government schools in the state as “model schools’’ to improve the quality of education. The move is also aimed at creating an education-friendly environment for students.

At these “model schools”, education will be imparted to develop skills required in the 21st Century. A fund of Rs 494 crore will be sanctioned for this purpose, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

It said the upgrading of basic amenities such as toilets, drinking water, playgrounds, good classrooms, school buildings, sports material, science laboratories, libraries, is also important apart from the quality of education.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to set up Bharat Ratna Rajiv Gandhi Vigyan Avishkar Nagari on a seven-acre area in Pimpri Chinchwad in the Pune district to develop scientific temper among students. The project will come up in the next five years and Rs 191 crore has been sanctioned under a Centrally-sponsored scheme.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:September 02, 2021, 11:10 IST