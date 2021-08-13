Maharashtra CET 2021 Applications Reopened Till August 16

The Maharashtra government has reopened the application process for Maharashtra CET 2021. Candidates who could not apply for the entrance exam earlier can do so now at mahacet.org. The date to apply is August 16. Students can apply for undergraduate, postgraduate, and professional courses under the Department of Technical Education for the academic year 2021-22.

Maharashtra Higher Education Minister Uday Samant took to Twitter and announced the reopening of the MHT CET 2021 registration process.

शैक्षणिक वर्ष २०२१-२२ करिता तंत्रशिक्षण विभागांतर्गत असलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक पदवी व पदव्युत्तर पदवी अभ्यासक्रमाच्या प्रवेशासाठी घेण्यात येणाऱ्या सीईटी २०२१ या प्रवेश परीक्षांकरिता आतापर्यंत ऑनलाईन अर्ज न केलेल्या उमेदवारांसाठी एक विशेष बाब म्हणून— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) August 10, 2021

Maharashtra CET 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Open the browser and go to mahacet.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “Maharashtra CET 2021” link

Step 3: Fill the registration form. Create ID and set a password for future login

Step 4: Enter the login details and other credentials to open the application form

Step 5: Fill the details in the application form and upload relevant documents

Step 6: Click on ‘Submit’ and pay the application fees

Step 7: Download the application form and take a printout for future use

Candidates who have already applied can also visit the website to make changes to their application forms. They can make amendments to their name, photo, sign and exam centres etc.

The Maharashtra government conducts the annual entrance exam for an array of professional courses. The CET exam in Maharashtra is held for admission to various courses in engineering, pharmacology, hotel management, and management among other courses. After clearing the exam, candidates are eligible for admission to various professional courses at the graduate and undergraduate levels.

Meanwhile, the state was also considering holding CET for FYJC or junior college admissions, however, the Bombay High Court has asked the state to not hold exams and conduct admissions based on class 10 or SSC scores. While the state is yet to take a final call on the new admission process, the CET for class 11 students stands cancelled.

