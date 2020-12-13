Maharashtra CET Cell Announces Second Round Admission Schedule for MBBS, BDS Courses. Check Details Here

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released the schedule for the release of second selection list for state quota seats of MBBS and BDS courses. The CET Cell will declare a seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses on December 13 and on the same day at 8 pm, it will put out a selection list for the second round.

The last date of joining and filling up the status retention form is December 18 (till 5 pm). Those who join their allotted seat of all India quota of round-2 will not be able to resign from their seat. Moreover, those who have frozen a seat in deemed universities in round-2 will not be allowed to participate in any further rounds of counseling.

The schedule was uploaded on the website two days after the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) released more than 260 vacant seats in Maharashtra medical institutes from the AIQ.

The DGHS has surrendered the AIQ seats that were not retained by students who were allocated seats in the national rounds or that were left vacant because of non-joining or non-reporting. These seats have been released back to respective states. They are in various government and civic run hospitals across states.

Maharashtra CET Cell is carrying out the admission process for such seats that belong to state’s government and civic run hospitals.

Candidates who got a seat during counseling for all India seats and if they did not withdraw their name from that seat before December 8, they will not be allowed to seek admission in state rounds. They cannot do so because of a Supreme Court ruling from last year. The second round of counseling for AIQ seats concluded on December 8.

Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) conducted the counseling process for a mop-up round. The registration for this round will close on December 14. Candidates are applying for 3,661 seats in the mop-up round of NEET UG counseling 2020.