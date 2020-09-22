Maharashtra CET Cell Releases Revised CET 2020 Schedule for Professional Courses

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra, has released a revised CET 2020 schedule for Higher Educational Professional Course. Those who have applied for the courses can check the schedule by visiting the official website of CET Cell at cetcell.mahacet.org. Exams have had to be postponed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As per the revised schedule, the MAH-M.P.Ed CET 2020 will be conducted on October 3 and field test will be held from October 4 to October 7. MAH-M.Ed. CET 2020 will also be taking place on October 3.

MAH-B.Ed. or M.Ed. CET 2020 will be held on October 10. CET for MAH-LL.B-5 Years, MAH-B.P.Ed. and MAH-B.A or B.Sc B.Ed. Integrated will be conducted on October 11. Field test for MAH-B.P.Ed. is scheduled to take place from October 12 to October 16.

The CET Cell will release admit cards for the tests on the course’s web page. The CETs will be held following social distancing norms and COVID-19 guidelines. The MAH CET 2020 hall tickets will have information like name of the exam centre and its address, reporting time and examination timing.

Without admit cards, candidates will not be allowed to take the CETs. Apart from hall tickets, they are required to carry a valid ID proof. Those who reach the exam centres after the reporting time will not be allowed to sit for the paper.

The CET Cell has also put out a revised schedule for CETs to be conducted under Technical Education department. MAH-M.Arch-CET 2020 and MAH-M.HMCT CET 2020 will be conducted on October 3. MAH-MCA CET 2020 and MAH-B.HMCT CET 2020 will take place on October 10.

MAH-AAC CET 2020 will be held in two days. On October 17, only 50 per cent candidates will be appearing for the exam at test centres to maintain social distancing. On October 18, the remaining candidates will write the test.

Hall tickets for MAH-AAC CET 2020 will be issued on October 1. The paper will be held from 10 am to 5 pm.

Those appearing for these exams are advised to keep visiting the official website of the CET Cell for any update.