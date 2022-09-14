Maharashtra CET PCM, PCB Result Date & Time: When, Where & How to Check Marks

After a long way, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra also known as MHTCET will be announcing the results of the MHT CET entrance exams. According to the schedule released on the website, the MAH MHT CET results will be announced on September 15 at 5 PM. Students will be able to get their marks from the official website, mahacet.org.

The entrance exam for state-based colleges was held from August 5 to 11 for students in subjects of physics, chemistry, and mathematics. For students with physics, chemistry, and biology, the exam was held from August 12 to 20. Those who have cleared the exam will be able to seek admissions based on merit. To allocate seats, authorities will hold a counseling process.

Maharashtra CET Result 2022: How to Check Marks?

Over 4 lakh students are expected to get their results on September 15. Here are steps to check your marks –

Step 1. Go to the official website of MHT CET cell

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the MHT CET result 2022 link

Step 3. Log in using required credentials like application number and password

Step 4. The MHT CET result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5. Check the result and download it for future reference

Students who clear the MHT CET 2022 will get admission to the first-year engineering and technology, pharmacy, and agriculture courses across colleges in Maharashtra. Admissions will be granted through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP). The counseling schedule is yet to be released by the MHT CET cell. Those who make it to the merit list will have to verify their documents and pay the admission fees to reserve their choice of seats at the respective colleges.

