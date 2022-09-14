Maharashtra Medical Aspirants in Limbo as State Yet to Decide on Fee Structure, Counselling Schedule

As the national level counseling for admission to postgraduate courses across India is beginning tomorrow, September 15, students seeking admission in Maharashtra based on state quota are yet to get clarity. Students are not only waiting for their Maharashtra state neet pg counseling schedule but also a final decision on whether or not the state will offer the 50 per cent fee rebate on admissions in private medical colleges as suggested by the MCC.

Maharashtra CET Cell is responsible for conducting NEET counseling of state quota seats of Maharashtra. The process is likely to begin soon, however, final dates are not yet out.

Students have claimed that the state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has not made even the most basic admissions brochure available. PG medical aspirants took the exam in May, and the results were released on June 2. However, students are still waiting for the admissions process to begin. The academic time of the students will be affected by this delay, claims students.

Senior officials from the state CET cell have attributed this delay to the pending decision on reservation for other backward classes (OBC) and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) categories in the all-India quota (AIQ) seats for UG and PG medical courses, parents are continuously raising their worries over the delay, as reported by Hindustan Times.

As per the report, the state Fee Regulating Authority (FRA) has also yet to confirm the fee structure of medical colleges for UG as well as PG courses. Amidst this several parents and students are demanding the authorities to announce the counselling dates. A parent told the media that last-minute announcements tend to leave students as well as the admissions authority in a mess, “Whatever be the process, we need to be informed about the same in advance,” he said.

