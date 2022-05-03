Maharashtra CET Revised Schedule Released, Engineering Entrance From August 5

The Department of Higher and Technical Education, Maharashtra had postponed the state-level common entrance exam - Maha CET after the dates were clashing with the national-level entrance exam JEE Main and NEET. The Maha CET is held for admission for various courses in colleges across Maharashtra, to ensure students get enough time to prepare now the state-level exam will be held in months of August.

The engineering entrance exam will be held from August 5 to 11, while the pharmacy exam will be conducted from August 12 to 20. The Maharashtra hotel management entrance will be held on August 21 and the MCA entrance will eb held n august 4 and 5. The three-year LLB entrance will be conducted on August 3 and 4 while the five year LLB entrance will be held on August 2.

The state education and technical education department has released the revised schedule for the Maha CET at its official website - maahcet.org.

The exam was postponed after students were demanding the state government for changing the exam dates as CET earlier dates were clashing with other state board and college entrance exams dates. Many students had also raised these concerns in the social media platforms, including Twitter.

The syllabus for MHT CET for admission to the first year of engineering and technology, pharmacy, and Pharm D degree courses will be based on Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE). Of the total exam, 80 per cent weightage will be given to the class 12 curriculum and 20 per cent to class 11, as per the official notice. MHT-CET will consist of three question papers of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and each paper will be of 100 marks.

