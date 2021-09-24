Maharashtra College Reopening Decision After October 2

Several states have resumed physical classes in schools and colleges across the country with 50 per cent capacity, however, Maharashtra is yet to take any decision. The state government is likely to decide the re-opening of colleges after October 2 while the decision to reopen schools would be taken after Diwali.

The deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday stated that the colleges will be reopened in a phase-wise manner after reviewing the Covid-19 situations in the state. It is also mandatory for students above 18 years to be fully vaccinated. The decision to reopen schools will be taken with extra caution as the vaccine for children is not available yet across the state.

Adding that the government has started vaccination for teaching and non-teaching staff , Pawar said that students who are above 18 will also be vaccinated by then. He told TOI, “We will take a review of the situation on October 2, and if the situation is favourable, a decision to reopen colleges in a phase-wise manner can be taken.”

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar also stated that the schools in Mumbai will be reopened after Diwali. At present, most of the schools and colleges are closed across the state. The pediatric Covid task force has suggested that the schools and educational institutes should set up a monitoring committee to review the Covid-19 situation in their localities and take a decision to reopen the educational institutions.

The expert panel has also suggested the Maharashtra government to reopen the schools in areas with a lower number of Covid positive cases and high vaccination coverage first. The educational institutions have also been instructed to follow strict Covid-19 safety protocols as well as social distancing norms in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Meanwhile, the Kerala education department has announced to resume colleges in the state from October 4 onwards after a gap of over a year. As per the reports, classes for the final semesters of degree and post-graduate courses will be starting, strictly adhering to COVID-19 health protocols.

