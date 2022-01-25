Maharashtra Colleges to Reopen From February 1 Only for Fully Vaccinated Students

Maharashtra will reopen colleges and universities from February 1 onwards, however, only students who have been vaccinated with both doses against the Covid-19 virus will be allowed to attend on-campus classes.

After the state had allowed schools to reopen for classes 1 to 12 from January 24, demand for reopening colleges too started to rise. State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said that the department will send a proposal to Chief Minister and only after his nod a final decision will be announced.

As colleges reopen, the classes will be held amid strict Covid-19 precautions. Students will be asked to wear masks and follow social distancing.

“Decision to start colleges in the state offline from 1st February 2022. Hon Chief Minister Uddhav Saheb has accepted the proposal sent by the Department of Higher and Technical Education. Students should have been vaccinated while coming to the college," Uday Samant tweeted.

दिनांक 1 फेब्रुवारी 2022 पासून राज्यातील महाविद्यालय ऑफलाईन सुरू करण्याचा निर्णय मा. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवसाहेब यांच्या आदेशाने उच्च व तंत्रशिक्षण विभागाने घेतला आहे..महाविद्यालयात येताना विध्यार्थ्यांनी दोन्ही लसिकरण केलेले असणे आवश्यक आहे.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 25, 2022

Colleges have been shut since mid-March 2020 and classes had moved online due to the pandemic. Since then the colleges and universities had reopened on on and off basis.

The decision has come after the number of Covid-19 cases have declined in the state. Maharashtra on Monday recorded 28,286 coronavirus cases, 12,519 less than the previous day, and 36 fresh deaths, including 17 in the Mumbai region, linked to the infection, the state health department said. On Sunday, the state had recorded 40,805 new cases and 44 fatalities.

