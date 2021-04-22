Maharashtra Govt Holds Discuss on MSBSHSE SSC Result, FYJC Admission Criterion

After canceling the class 10 or SSC exams for Maharashtra Board, the state Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad held a meeting with stakeholders including MSBSHSE to discuss the way forward. In the meeting, class 10 evaluation criteria and class 11 admission formats were discussed. Students in Maharashtra also seek admission to first-year junior college (FYJC) or class 11 in state-based colleges on SSC marks. Since this year, the exams could not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the admission criterion might be changed.

“This is the first meeting on the subject and various stakeholders in the education sector will be consulted in the coming days to reach a fair and just decision on the 11th admission,” said Varsha Gaikwad.

While announcing the cancelation of Board exams, Gaikwad had said that the “school Education Dept is committed to devising a fair and accurate assessment criterion” to calculate results for MSBSHSE SSC students.

Last year, the FYJC admissions were held digitally due to the pandemic. Usually, the admissions are based on the SSC score for Maharashtra Board and the class 10 score for other board students. For certain courses, obtaining minimum marks in certain subjects in class 10 boards is also required.

The Maharashtra government has canceled exams for students from classes 1 to 10, MSBSHSE HSC or class 12 students will still be appearing for exams. As per the latest update, the Board exams for Maharashtra Board class 12 students were postponed to be held in May. Gaikwad had earlier said that the government is “closely monitoring the situation”.

Last year over 15.75 lakh students had appear for Maharashtra Board SSC Exams of which 95.3 per cent had passed the paper. This was a jump of over 18 per cent from 2019 when 77.10 per cent of students cleared the exam.

