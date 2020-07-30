Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020: Here’s All You Need to Know About Application Process

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020 | As the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has already announced the result for Class 10 or SSC results 2020, students have started planning for the next step. The admission process from Maharashtra First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC) Class 11 has already begun. Due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the entire process for Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 Admissions 2020 will take place digitally this year.

The details regarding Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2020 is available on the official website. As known, the FYJC Maharashtra is divided into six regions – Mumbai, Pune, Aurangabad, Amravati, Nashik, and Nagpur. To register for the process, each applicant will need to visit the corresponding website for their region. These include - mumbai.11thadmission.org.in, pune.11thadmission.org.in, aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in, amravati.11thadmission.org.in, nashik.11thadmission.org.in and nagpur.11thadmission.org.in.

The registration process for Maharashtra FYJC admissions commenced from July 26. Meanwhile, the Part 1 form filling for FYJC is scheduled to begin from August 1.

The eligibility criteria for Maharashtra Board students includes passing SSC or class 10 exams from any recognised school. Whereas, the non-state board students from ICSE, CBSE need to fill Part A of the application forms to be eligible. While Maharashtra SSC Board students will be selected on the basis of merit list for various courses.

In addition, a student needs to have English as the core subject and a minimum aggregate of 35% in Maharashtra Class 10th for admission to Science stream. For bifocal subjects, one should have opted for General Mathematics as one of the subjects for a qualifying degree.

To apply for Maharashtra FYJC Class 11 admissions 2020, students will require the following documents:

1. Original Receipt for School Leaving Certificate

2. Original Receipt for Class 10 Marksheet

3. Caste Certificate for reserved categories