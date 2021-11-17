Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021 Begins for Vacant Seats on First Come First Serve Basis

The Maharashtra state board has opened one more round of First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 on November 16 to fill 28 per cent vacant seats in various junior colleges. The admission will be offered on a first-come-first-serve basis. The online registration can be done up to November 22 on the official portal 11thadmission.org.in.

This is the last chance for class 10 pass students who have not yet managed to secure a seat in colleges under Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021 to get admission. “This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed,” says the official statement.

Also read| CLAT 2022, 2023 to be Held in Same Year, Counselling Fee for Law College Admissions Reduced too

Maharashtra FYJC admission 2021: Eligibility Criteria For FCFS (First Come First Serve) round

Students who are not admitted to any college, in any round conducted so far can apply for this round. They must have passed class 10th and/ or supplementary exam passed (after result). Students who have received ATKT in Maharashtra SSC exams are eligible to apply. Candidates can also apply in the respective category of the FCFS round on the basis of their merit marks.

The students participating in the third round of FYJC admission must confirm the allotted seats by 6 pm on November 23 failing which will lead to the cancellation of the allotted seats.

Read| JoSAA 5th Round Allotment Result 2021 Declared at josaa.nic.in

It must be noted that once the FYJC third-round admission closes, the request for cancellation of admission and surrender of quota vacant seats will be sent to the DyDE by the Junior Colleges from November 23. The official statement reads, “From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.