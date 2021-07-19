Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: Check Documents Needed to Apply

The first-year junior college (FYJC) or class 11 admission process for this year will begin soon. The application forms were scheduled to be released today - July 19. Last year, a total of 59,250 seats were on offer for which 39368 students applied and 34,834 students were admitted. As many as 88.48 per cent of students will be admitted.

Usually, students get seats based on the merit of class 10 and SSC marks, however, this year, the admission will be done on the basis of a common entrance test (CET). The exam is expected to be held in August, however, the exact dates are not announced.

FYJC admissions 2021: Documents needed

— Scanned attested copy of class 10th mark sheet

— Passport-sized photograph

— Domicile certificate (if applicable)

— Reservation certificate (if applicable)

Students will not have to pay any fee for applying for the FYJC exams as they have already paid the board exam fee. Usually, the FYJC admissions are granted on the basis of SSC class 10 results but this year the exams were not held due to the pandemic.

The exam will be conducted in two phases. The FYJC CET 2021 exam will be held in an MCQ or objective-type pattern. The questions will be asked from English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science as per the class 10 syllabus. The total marks will be 100 and each section will be 25 marks.

The Maharashtra board had earlier declared the class 10 or SSC results on July 16. The results were prepared on the basis of class 9 final marks and 10 internal assessments each bearing 50 per cent weight. The class 10 marks were further be divided into 30 marks for the year-long internal assessments and 20 marks for practicals.

