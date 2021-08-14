Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021 for First Merit List Begins Today

The Maharashtra State Board Of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has begun the Maharashtra 11th admission 2021 from today, August 14. The admissions began at 11 am for the first merit list, as per the official notification, and will continue till August 22.

The online application form submission and the verification by schools for the first round will be conducted between August 14, 11 am to August 22. 11 pm. The display of available seats and choice filling of options form, as well as quota admission, will be held between August 17, 10 am to August 22, 11 pm.

The display of provisional general merit list and submission of objection and correction request will be between August 23 to 24, from 10 am to 5 pm while the confirmation of admission in the allotted junior college will be from August 27 to 30, 10 am to 6 pm.

The FYJC admissions were earlier set to happen through a Common Entrance Test (CET) which were later cancelled following orders by the Bombay High Court. The admissions will now be based on class 10 or SSC marks and internal assessments.

The decision to hold the FYJC CET 2021 was taken to minimise education loss among students, according to the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad. However, it has been cancelled on August 10. The HC had said that conducting CET would be “gross injustice" and directed the state government to complete the admission process within six weeks.

