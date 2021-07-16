Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: From Application Form to CET Pattern - All you Need to Know

After declaring the class 10 or SSC results, now the Maharashtra Board will start the first-year junior college (FYJC) admission 2021 soon. This year, the state government will offer admission to class 11 on the basis of a common entrance test (CET). The exam is speculated to be held in August, however, the exact date and timetable are yet to be announced.

The application forms are expected to be released by July 19 at the official website, 11thadmission.org.in. This year, the Maharashtra Board or MSBSHSE students will not have to pay any fee for the college admission forms. Considering they have paid board exam fee and since boards were not held, they will not be charged the FYJC application fee.

Usually, the FYJC admissions are granted on the basis of SSC result, however, the state government has taken the decision to conduct CET for FYJC admission 2021 as the SSC exams had been cancelled this year. The registration for FYJC CET 2021 is expected to begin in the third week of July.

Here’s all you need to know about MAHA FYJC admission 2021:

FYJC admissions 2021: Eligibility criteria

The candidates must have passed class 10 or its equivalent from a recognised board of education to meet the eligibility requirement for FYJC admissions 2021.

MAHA FYJC CET 2021: Exam schemes and syllabus

The FYJC CET 2021 exam will be an objective-type paper. The questions will be asked from English, Mathematics, Science and Social Science based on the class 10 syllabus. Each section will be of 25 marks and the total marks will be 100. The exam duration will be of two hours. The exam will be conducted in offline mode and the students will be given an O.M.R sheet to mark their answers.

The CET is only an optional exam for the FYJC admissions, however, those who will appear in the CET would be given priority in admission. Students who do not wish to appear for CET will get admissions based on the merit of their Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results. As per the official statement, FYJC admission will be conducted in two phases. Admission in the first phase will be given to students qualifying CET and the second phase admission will be conducted for students who have not appeared for the CET.

