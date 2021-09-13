Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021 Third Merit List Today, Sufficient Seats for All Students, Says Gaikwad

The third merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions will be released today, September 13 at 10 am. Students who seek admissions to class 11th in various colleges affiliated with Maharashtra Board can check the merit list 2021 on the official website — 11thadmission.org.in.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to the social media platform Twitter to announce the date of the third FYJC merit list. “The allotment list & cut-off list for the 3rd round will be displayed on Sept 13th. A special round of admissions will later follow. No student will remain without a college. There are sufficient seats," Gaikwad said.

She also shared the number of students admitted and the of vacancies left. While 183794 students have been admitted through the first two rounds, 349176 seats are left to be filled. A total of 377912 students have registered for the 11th admission.

Status of students who have secured admissions after the completion of the first two rounds of Centralised Online Admission to #FYJC 2021-22 & eligible applications for the ongoing third round.Refer: https://t.co/Sn9eIi9Ahc for more details. #FYJC #admissions@msbshse @scertmaha pic.twitter.com/00bAXwXkXt— Prof. Varsha Eknath Gaikwad (@VarshaEGaikwad) September 10, 2021

Those who make it to the third list will have to submit the fees for the allotted college through online mode.

Maharashtra FYJC Admissions 2021: How to Check

Step 1. Go to the official website of FYJC admissions

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the third merit list link

Step 3. The list will appear on the page. Search for your name

Step 4. Download and save the list for future reference

Students can also check the list on the region-wise websites:

— nashik.11thadmission.org.in

— nagpur.11thadmission.org.in

— pune.11thadmission.org.in

— aurangabad.11thadmission.org.in,

— amravati.11thadmission.org.in

The online admission process for class 11 will be held in five areas — Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpari-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation as well as Nagpur, Amravati, and Nashik Municipal Corporations.

