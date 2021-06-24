Maharashtra FYJC Admissions Though Common Entrance Test, SSC Result by July 15

After cancelling the Maharashtra Board SSC or class 10 exams, the state government has decided to hold a common entrance test (CET) for class 10 students seeking admission to First-Year Junior Colleges (FYJC). The exam will be held in July-end or August first week on an optional basis, Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad informed.

Seats in colleges across the state will be filled on the basis of CET scores. The vacant seats will be allotted to students who did not appear for CET. These students will be given admissions on the basis of class 10 scores which will be calculated based on internal assessment. Reassuring students, Gaikwad said, “There are enough seats available in FYJC to accommodate all students. Last year, 32 per cent seats had remained unfilled after all admissions."

Eligible students will have to apply for the exam through online mode. The application link will only be available after SSC board results. Since the class 10 exams were not held due to COVID-19, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary And Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare SSC result by July 15. All students who clear class 10 will be eligible for admission to class 11 or FYJC.

Students will be informed about the exam date, venue, date, and other details within “an appropriate time", said Gaikwad. The Maharashtra Board has set up a six-member committee to finalize modalities of the exam. CET will consist of English, mathematics, science, and social science subjects each with a weightage of 25 per cent weightage, each. The curriculum will be at par with the class 10 syllabus. Students will have to answer multiple-choice, objective-type questions. The exam will be of 100 marks and students will get two hours to solve the paper.

Students who had appeared already paid fee for the Maharashtra state board exams will not have to pay the fee for CET, however, students belonging to CBSE, CISCE, and other state or international boards will have to pay the fee.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here