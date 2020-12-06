Maharashtra FYJC Jr College Allotment List for Round II Admissions Released at 11thadmission.org.in

The Government of Maharashtra’s School Education and Sports Department has released their second list of junior college allotment for regular admission. The candidates can check out the lists on their individual college logins. The cut-off list will be available on the website as well as be sent to the students via text messages.

In case a student is satisfied with seats allotted to them, they can let the department know of their acceptance by December 9, 2020. The deadline for this update will be 5 pm on December 9. If a student has been allotted a seat in their first-preference choice, then it is compulsory for them to take admission in allotted junior colleges. In case the student fails to take this admission, or rejects it for any reason, that candidate will be blocked for further rounds according to the rules of admission.

The First-Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions second-round allotment list can be accessed on its official website 11thadmission.org.in. The candidate can check the result as per the region for which they had applied. They can access the result with their pre-existing login id and password. Currently, the admission process for Aurangabad, Amravati Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, and Pune are underway.

The first round result was announced weeks ago whereas the third round results schedule is yet unannounced. Due to the pandemic, the admission process has been updated to suit the needs of the “new normal.” The entire process is currently virtual. Once a candidate is cleared in the cut-offs, they can proceed for admission only through digital modes of payment for their fee. Those who fail to secure the seat with timely e-payment of their fee will lose the seat. In such a scenario, a third list shall be announced to fill the vacant seats.

According to application records, 2,77,678 students had applied for the junior college or FYJC admissions. The total number of seats available are 2,42,234 across 844 colleges.