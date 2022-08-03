Maharashtra FYJC Merit List 2022 Today at 11thadmission.org.in

The much-awaited first merit list for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions are going to be out soon. It is likely that the list will be out today, on August 3. Students can check Maharashtra Class 11 Admission Status online through FYJC Allotment Results online via the official portal – 11thadmission.org.in. The FYJC or junior college admissions in Maharashtra is equivalent to admission to class 11 on other parts of the country.

A total of 2,47,907 applicants have submitted applications for this initial Common Admissions Process (CAP) round, compared to 2,30,927 available seats.

Unlike previous years, when it was first-come-first-serve after the special round, waiting list rounds will be released this year.

During the registration for the common admission process, candidates have to submit a preference list of colleges of their choice where they wish to take admission. In the preferred form, a student can fill a minimum of one and a maximum of 10 colleges. The allotment of seats is done as per the merit of the candidate.

Due to the outstanding results of the Class 10/SSC examination, it is anticipated that the Maharashtra FYJC Cut-Offs will be significantly higher than they were last year. According to the data released by the website, around 83,060 students have scored a passing percentage of 90% and above, and as many as 149221 students achieved between 85-90%.

After the SSC result was out on June 17, lakhs of students have been waiting for FYJC admissions. However, the centralized process was waiting for the results of other boards so that all eligible candidates will be able to participate.

Thousands of students have been waiting for FYJC admissions since the SSC results were released on June 17. The primary procedure, however, was pending the outcomes of other boards so that all qualified candidates could apply. While the ICSE class X results were released on July 17, the CBSE class X results were announced on July 22.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here