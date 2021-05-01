Maharashtra Government Announces Summer Vacation in Schools Amid Covid-19 Surge

Maharashtra government has announced early summer vacations in schools of the state. The education department has announced summer vacations for all government schools of the state from May 1 to June 13, this year. The decision has been announced in view of high surge in covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

According to a circular issued by the education department, the next academic year in all the government schools of the statewill start from June 14 onwards, except in Vidarbha region. Considering the temperature of Vidarbha in June, the department said that the schools there will start on June 28, 2021.

The circular further said that the district education officers (Primary/Secondary) will have the authority to reduce the long summer and Diwali vacation from schools, and instead they can give it on the occasion of festivals like Ganeshotsav or Christmas.

Read a circular from the School Education Dept, Govt. of Maharashtra stating that all primary, secondary & higher secondary schools of the Maharashtra State Board will observe summer vacations from 1-May to 13-June 2021, the new academic year planned for 14-June 2021 #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/SpK2WQqiMr— Francis Joseph (@Francis_Joseph) April 30, 2021

As per the Secondary School Code, the total number of vacation days in a school should not exceed 76 days. The government has therefore decided on shifting the days from certain festivals for other important holidays.

All educational institutes in Maharashtra are currently closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Earlier, the Maharashtra government has postponed the board exam for class 12th and has to cancel class 10th exam due to a huge surge in COVID-19 cases in the state.

Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar has said that the state had planned a big Covid-19 vaccination event for Saturday but has only received 3 lakh doses out of which 20,000 doses have been given to Pune district. He said that the state government does not even have the stock to vaccinate people aged 45 and above.

The state government had on Friday extended the ongoing restrictions till May 15. The restrictions imposed to curb the infections were initially in place till May 1.

