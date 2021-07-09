Maharashtra Government Approves Recruitment of 6100 School Teachers

The Maharashtra government has given a green signal for the recruitment of around 6100 teachers across the state. The recruitment drive will be carried out for various local government, private and management subsidized, partially subsidized and unsubsidized schools.

State School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad announced the same in a series of tweets. She tweeted that the chief minister, Uddhav Thackeray, deputy CM Ajit Pawar and state revenue minister Bala Saheb Thorat have accepted the proposal to exempt the teacher recruitment process from the current recruitment ban.

She also tweeted that the Commissioner of Education has already been given instructions to complete the recruitment process as soon as possible.

Last year, the Maharashtra government had put the recruitment of teachers and other posts on hold except for the Department of Public Health and Medical Education due to the Covid-19 outbreak. This led to a higher number of vacant seats for teachers in various schools. Taking the issue into the account, Gaikwad has written a letter to the chief minister and deputy chief minister to exclude the ongoing education staff recruitment process from the frozen recruitment drives. After this, the state government has accelerated the teachers’ recruitment process.

The final selection of eligible teachers will be made on the basis of the marks obtained by candidates in the Teachers’ Aptitude and Intelligence Test (TAIT) and interview.

Meanwhile, the state technical education minister Uday Samant had also announced that out of 4,074 vacancies in various universities and institutes, the process for 1600 vacancies had already been completed, however, the remaining vacant seats will be filled soon. As reported by Hindustan Times, Samant on June 27, stated that the recruitment process had been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He also informed that and the proposal for the recruitment of 3,064 professors has already been sent to the finance department and is speculated to get approved soon.

