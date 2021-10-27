Maharashtra Govt Claims to Have Trained 1.46 Lakh Teachers in Past 10 years, Impacted 4.38 Million Students

The Government of Maharashtra today marked 10 years of partnership with the British Council in conducting teacher training programmes. Between 2012 to 2021, the programmes successfully trained almost 2,000 master trainers and 1,46,000 teachers, thus benefitting 4.38 million learners in the government schools, the council claims.

The Maharashtra government-commissioned four distinct projects that aimed at improving the English language proficiency of primary and secondary school teachers, and students, across the state. The teacher was given English language training and pedagogy by British Council.

“The 10-year long programme has helped significantly to shift the mindset from ‘training as an event’ to ‘training as process’ with a clear change in mindset around Continuing Professional Development (CPD)," the council said.

An independent evaluation report on the programme was unveiled at the event. It assessed the extent of reach and measurable impact of British Council’s work in Maharashtra over the past decade. The report also provided evidence-based recommendations and predictions guiding future teacher education programmes in the state, ranging from consideration of gender-related factors and opportunities for the increased adoption of technology.

Varsha Gaikwad, Minister of School Education, Government of Maharashtra who was present at the event said, “Our partnerships with the British Council, such as Tejas and English for All Mumbai (EfA), have led to a significant improvement in the competency of the teachers, which has resulted in higher quality education for our students year on year. We are confident that through our continued partnership, we will equip our government schools ecosystem with highly skilled teachers, leading to improved learner outcomes and young students of the state becoming successful global citizens."

Dr Jovan Ilić, Director West India, British Council said, “Teachers are at the centre of driving change and preparing students for their futures, and we are glad to have the Government of Maharashtra’s trust to upskill their biggest assets – the teachers. ”

