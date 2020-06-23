MHT-CET, Other Entrance Exams Postponed by Maharashtra Govt in View of Covid-19 Crisis
It is being said that the move is likely to affect over five lakh candidates across Maharashtra who were preparing to appear for various entrance exams this year.
Representative Image
Maharashtra government has postponed various entrance exams conducted by common entrance test (CET) due to continuous rise in cases of novel coronavirus in the state. Informing about the decision, State Minister of Higher Education and Technical Education, Uday Samant said that the entrance tests for various professional courses, including MHT-CET for engineering admissions, will be conducted once the pandemic situation normalises and the new dates would be announced accordingly later.
It is being said that the move is likely to provide relief to over five lakh candidates across Maharashtra who were concerned about the admission tests this year amid coronavirus pandemic.
Maharashtra CET for UG admission was reportedly scheduled to be held from July 4, but now has been postponed by the government.
Moreover, the Maharashtra government has also decided to cancel final year or semester university examinations this year, but candidates willing to appear for tests can inform their respective institutions in writing.
According to an official statement released on Friday, Samant had said that the examinations of students who have cleared previous semesters but have opted for tests will be held keeping in mind the spread of Covid-19 locally.
Students who have cleared all previous semesters but do not wish to appear for the final one will be passed based on their respective aggregate marks, the statement said.
Samant said the decision has been taken to end uncertainty in the minds of students and parents with regard to university examinations whose schedule was affected due to the outbreak.
