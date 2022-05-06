Maharashtra Govt to Provide Uniforms to School Students, Sets Aside Rs 215 Crore

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Thursday announced that the government has distributed around Rs 215 crores for providing uniforms to government school students across the state. A total of 35.92 lakh students from 65,620 government schools in Maharashtra will be provided two uniform sets under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, two uniforms are provided free of cost every year to all girls from Class 1 to 8, and to all backward class boys in Zilla Parishad and local government schools. These schools also get subsidy for fulfilling infrastructural needs and currently Rs 89.59 crore have been transferred to the district administration as part of the subsidy.

Sharing the details through her Twitter page, Gaikwad added that officials have been directed to transfer the subsidy from the taluka to the account of the concerned school’s management committee.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra government had announced summer vacation for classes 1 to 9, and Class 11 from May 2. This year, the summer vacation would be for 1 month and 10 days with schools set to reopen on May 13. In the Vidarbha region, however, the vacation has been extended till June 26 due to extreme heat.

Usually, the summer vacation for classes 1 to 9 begins around April 15, soon after the completion of the annual expectation. This time, the education department extended the functioning of regular classes till April 30 as compensation for days lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education or MSBSHSE is expected to release the results for the classes 10 and 12 exams between June 10 to 20. The board exams were conducted offline between March 4 and April 18. Students will be able to check their results online on the Maharashtra board’s official website once it is released.

