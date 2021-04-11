Maharashtra Govt to Reconsider Board Exams, Alternative Assessment Mode Might be on Cards

Amid rising cases of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Maharashtra government will soon take a call on holding board exams. The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) and CM Minister are expected to reconsider holding board exams and might consider assessment in modes other than exams. Last year too several boards had assessed students based on internal assessment and previous year performances.

The Maharashtra Board had announced to conduct Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) or classes 10 and 12 exams starting April 23. Due to the second wave of Coronavirus, however, there has also been demand from a section of students and parents regarding postponement of exams. Many students had taken to Twitter demanding the cancellation of board exams. Maharashtra govt had earlier promoted class 1 to 8 students, later it was decided to promote students in classes 9 and 11 without exams too. Now, the final decision will be taken on HSC and SSC students.

State Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad took to social media to release a video message saying, “I have a clear idea that some parents and students are uneasy about the board exams in view of the growing contagion of coronavirus. Protecting the health of students is our first responsibility. We are reviewing the situation. A decision in this regard will be taken in the next few days after discussions with the Chief Minister."

Earlier, the MSBSHSE had given many relaxations to students for the Board exams. To ensure students do not have to travel large distances amid the pandemic, the board has decided to allow students to take exams from their own schools and junior colleges as board exam centres. In case of not adequate seating, nearby centres will be allotted. Board had also decided to vaccinate staff and those on exam duties before the exams.

Every year, about 30 lakh students take the Maharashtra Board Exams including both HSC and SSC. In 2020, over 15.75 lakh candidates had appeared for the SSC exams and 14.13 had appeared for HSC exams. Of these, 90.66 per cent of students passed the HSC exams and 95.3 per cent cleared the SSC exams.

