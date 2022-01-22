Maharashtra Govt to Take Decision Soon on College Reopening: Uday Samant

Days after Maharashtra government’s announcement to reopen schools for classes 1-12 in State, it is likely that the colleges in the state might also. The speculations comes as Maharashtra Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Friday hinted that colleges may reopen for physical classes soon.

The minister in a tweet said that he will discuss the issue with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and send the proposal for his final approval. He tweeted, “Regarding starting colleges in the state, will discuss with Hon. Chief Minister Uddhav Saheb…and will send it to him for final approval of the proposal.”

राज्यातील महाविद्यालये चालू करण्यासंदर्भात मा. मुख्यमंत्री उद्धवसाहेब यांच्याशी चर्चा करणार..आणि प्रस्तावअंतिम मान्यतेसाठी मा. मुख्यमंत्री महोदयांकडे पाठवणार.— Uday Samant (@samant_uday) January 20, 2022

As of now the schools in Maharashtra have remained shut, however as per the new announcement it will reopen soon. The Maharashtra government has accepted the proposal submitted by the School Education Department to reopen schools. Classes from primary to higher secondary will be allowed to attend physical schools from January 24. The schools, however, will only reopen in areas with a low Covid count.

Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad said that schools will reopen for classes 1 to 12 amid strict Covid-19 protocols from January 24. “CM has agreed to our proposal," Gaikwad was quoted as saying by ANI.

As reported by New18 earlier, Maharashtra has adopted a decentralised approach where the local administrations will have the right to take a call on basis of the covid-19 situation in their area.

Schools in Maharashtra were closed in the first week of January, Maharashtra government then announced to shut schools till February 15. However, the state government then took a u-turn on its earlier decision, after demand from parents and students for reopening.

