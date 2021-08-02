Maharashtra HS Result 2021: MSBSHSE Only Board Left to Announced 12th Results, Dates Expected Soon

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) could soon announce the date for the declaration of class 12 results for 2021. Earlier, there were rumours that the result could be out by July 25, however, the state education board had to extend the evaluation submission date for schools to July 24. It was clear that the result might take more time than expected. Now, the date could be announced today.

The Supreme Court had asked education boards to release their class 12 results by July 31 to ensure the college admissions could start on time. Maharashtra has released SSC results, however, while all major education boards have to announced their class 12 results the MSBSHSE has not met the July 31 deadline.

Maharashtra board was among the education boards that had decided to cancel the physical examination for class 12 in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The board came up with new evaluation criteria under which the class 12 students will be allotted marks based on their class 10, 11 results along with the internal marks awarded in class 12.

The board has adopted an evaluation structure similar to CBSE’s scheme where 30 per cent weightage will be given to class 10 and 11 results each. The class 12 internal assessment marks will have 40 per cent weightage in theory subjects and the marks obtained in practical’s will be uploaded by the school according to the usual process.

Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2021:Passing Marks

Candidates need to secure 35 per cent in each subject to pass the Maharashtra HSC examination. However, this year, the board has decided to not fail any students and candidates who can’t secure the minimum required marks will be awarded grace marks for promotion.

Over 14 lakhs students are registered for class 12 Maharashtra HSC this year. Since the official results website mahresults.nic was discontinued for SSC results 2021, announcement about the new website is also likely to happen soon.

