The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE), Pune, has released the state Higher Secondary Education (HSC) exam admit cards for 2023 today, January 27. The respective schools can download the hall tickets and get them signed by the teachers, following which, students can collect them from their schools. To download the Maharashtra HSC or class 12 admit card 2023, the schools or institutes will have to log in using their username and password.

As per the official schedule, the Maharashtra HSC exam will be conducted between February 21 and March 20. The exams will be held in two shifts; the first shift (morning) will begin from 11 am to 2 pm and the second shift (evening) will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Maharashtra board exam aspirants will need to secure a minimum of 75 per cent attendance in both terms to be eligible to appear for the exams.

Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket 2023: How to download

Step 1: Go to MSBSHSE’s official website at mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: On the main website, look for and click on the Institute login link for HSC.

Step 3: As the new page opens, enter the login details such as Username and Password.

Step 4: Check, save and download the Maharashtra Class 12 admit card.

The Maharashtra Class 12 admit card will include details such as candidate name and roll number, exam name, examination centre and address, reporting time, exam schedule, and instructions for students to follow.

Students who are going to appear for the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Education exam this year are advised to keep a copy of the admit card and also check the details printed on it to avoid any problems on the examination day. It is mandatory for all Maharashtra HSC appearing candidates to keep a hard copy of the admit card. They would also have to show it when asked at the examination centre on the day of the exam.

