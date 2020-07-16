Maharashtra HSC Board Result 2020 Declared: No Merit List This Year

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) declared the results for Class 12 today. Students who had appeared for the exam can check the result at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. This year the results were delayed due to the global coronavirus pandemic. It is because of the same reason that MSBSHSE has decided to not have a merit list this year.

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all updates related to Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

A total of 12,81,712 students had appeared for the class 12 Maharashtra Board Examinations. The overall passing percentage for the class 12 exams this year has been 90.66 per cent. Maharashtra class 12 Board Examinations 2020 were held from February 18 to March 20, 2020. Under normal circumstances the results would have been out by May, but due to the pandemic, the same got delayed this year.

Overall passing percentage of girls has been 93.88 per cent while for boys it is 88.04 per cent. The top performing districts of Maharashtra include, Konkan with 95.89 per cent, Pune with 92.5 per cent, Amravati with 92.9 per cent, Kolhapur with 92.42 per cent and Nagpur with 91.65 per cent.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has congratulated all students for clearing the examinations.

बारावीच्या परीक्षेत घवघवीत यश संपादन करणार्‍या माझ्या सर्व युवा मित्रांचे मन:पूर्वक अभिनंदन ! आयुष्यातील हा महत्त्वाचा टप्पा ! नवी झेप, उत्तुंग भरारी घ्या...आयुष्यातील प्रत्येक टप्प्यांवर यशस्वी व्हा ! — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) July 16, 2020

To pass the board exam of a particular subject, a student needs to score a minimum of 35%. This will include the marks scored in both theory and practical exams. In case, a student has failed to score this percentage, he or she will have to appear for Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Examination for the concerned subject. Till now, the date of Supplementary Exams has not been announced by the board.

This year maximum number of science stream students passed the MSBSHSE Class 12 exam. A total of 96.93 per cent students who took Science stream passed, followed by 91.27 per cent of Commerce, followed by 86.07 per cent of Vocational, followed by 82.63 per cent of Arts.

For checking the board result that has been released today, follow these steps:

Step 1: Log on to mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Fill your personal details like mother’s name and roll number

Step 3: Click on submit button

Step 4: The result page will appear

Ensure that you either take a print or download a soft copy of the result for future reference.