Maharashtra HSC Hall Ticket at mahahsscboard.in, Students to Take Exam at Own School

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) or Maharashtra Board was to release the admit card or hall ticket for the Maharashtra HSC or class 12 board exams today, February 9 at mahahsscboard.in.

The hall ticket usually also reveals the venue of the exam. This year, however, students will be allowed to take exams at the school or college they are registered at or they are studying in already. This among many other relaxations have been announced for students taking board exams amid pandemic.

The exams will be held from March 4 to March 30 for HSC or class 12 students. For Maharashtra SSC or class 10 students, the exams will be held from March 15 to April 4. Exams will be held in offline mode and as per schedule despite protests from students. A section of students seeking deferment of the exams had moved towards Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad’s house to hold a sit-in protest. Police lathi-charged students and dispelled the crowd using force.

Maharashtra Board has set up over 400 counsellors to helo students with their doubts as well as emotional wellbeing. The counsellors will help students “face the upcoming board exams confidently, tide over any exam-related anxiety & cultivate a winning mindset", said Varsha Gaikwad. The counsellors will help students in regulating exam stress and provide useful tips on preparation and time management, she informed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.