HSC Result 2020 Maharashtra Board at mahresult.nic.in: MSBSHSE Class 12 Result to be Out Today; List of Websites

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will announce Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 today. The MSBSHSE Board will made Maharashtra HSC Result available on its official websites at 1pm soon after the declaration. Over 15 lakh students who had appeared for MSBSHE Class 12 exams can check scores at mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. It is to be noted that sometimes the state board's official websites take time to load due to heavy traffic soon after the announcement of results.

Follow latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 on News18 live blog

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

Students can also follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to Maharashtra HSC result 2020.

MSBSHE Class 12 results 2020: Students are advised to keep their MSBSHSE hall tickets or admit cards handy as it will be required for the details mentioned on it at the time of checking results. Students can check their scores at the websites mentioned below:

mahresult.nic.in

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

examresults.net

Students are advised to download the online mark sheet after checking their results for future reference.

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Students waiting for their Maharashtra Board 12th Result 2020 can check them through online mode.

Here are steps mentioned below to check Maharashtra HSC Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit any website mentioned above

Step 2: Click on 'MSBSHE HSC Class 12 Result 2020' link

Step 3: Enter details mentioned on hall ticket or admit card to log in

Step 4: Your result will appear on the screen. Download it for future reference

The MSBSHE Class 12 exams were conducted in March before the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, however, the declaration of results were delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.