Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE Maharashtra Board 12th Results to be Released Today at mahresult.nic.in

Maharashtra Board HSC Result 2020: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to announce the Class 12 board results on July 16 (today) at 1 pm. Students can check their results by logging in to the official sites at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in.

Follow latest updates on Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 on News18 live blog

Maharashtra Education Minister Uday Samant on Wednesday confirmed that the state board results for class 12 will be declared on Thursday. Further, the Minister wished luck to over 15 lakh students who are anxiously awaiting their Maharashtra Board HSC results.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

The results were expected to be released on July 14 but the board didn’t do so. The pass percentage recorded in the Maharashtra Class 12 exam last year was 85.88.

Here is how you can check your Maharashtra MSBSHSE 12th results 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official site of Maharashtra education board or directly go to mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in and mahresult.nic.in

Step 2: Select the tab that says Class 12 results 2020

Step 3: Consult your admit card to insert the official roll number and registration number in the space given on the screen

Step 4: Press on Submit

Step 5: A new page will open with the marks for the Maharashtra Class 12 results

Step 6: Download the online mark sheet and store for safekeeping

Over 15 lakh students had appeared for the MSBSHSE Plus Two exams this year while the Class 10 exam saw 17.65 lakh students registered. All the Class 12 exams were conducted successfully before the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown whereas only the Geography paper of Class 10 had to be postponed. The Geography paper was later cancelled due to increasing number of Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra.

The Maharashtra board is expected to release the Class 10 results 2020 also by the end of this month. For both Class 10 and Class 12, students need to score 33 per cent marks it eash subject to pass.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had declared the results of the Class 10 and Class 12 results this week.