Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared: Girls Outshine Boys; Konkan Tops Among Districts With 95.89%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the Maharashtra Higher Secondary Certificate HSC Result 2020 at 1 pm. The MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020 is available on mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in and hscresult.mkcl.org. Along with the results, we have the overall passing percentage of students for you all. This year, the passing percentage among girls is more than that of boys. Girls have scored 93.88% as compared to boys who have bagged 88.04%. Konkan has topped the examination district-wise with 95.89%, followed by and Pune ( 92.5%) and Amravati (92.9%).

Students can follow News18 Live Blog for all updates related to Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

The Maharashtra HSC result 2020 can be directly checked here by registering below:

The board saw 12,81,712 students appearing for the board examination. The overall passing percentage is 90.66%.

Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 Merit List

Number of candidates appeared - 12,81,712

Overall passing percentage - 90.66%

Girls passing percentage - 93.88%

Boys passing percentage - 88.04%

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: Stream-wise passing percentage

Science - 96.93%

Arts - 82.63%

Commerce - 91.27%

Vocational - 86.07%

MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020: Region-wise passing percentage

1. Konkan - 95.89%

2. Pune - 92.5%

3. Amravati - 92.9%

4. Kolhapur - 92.42%

5. Nagpur - 91.65%

Maharashtra MSBSHSE HSC Result 2020: How to download marksheet-

Step 1: Type the name of the official website

Step 2: Click on Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Result 2020

Step 3: Enter the valid roll number in the first column

Step 4: Enter your mother’s first name as mentioned an the admit card in the second column

Step 5: Now click on view result

Candidates are advised to download the provisional mark sheet so that they can apply for college admission. The original hard copy of the Maharashtra MSBSHSE 12th Result 2020 marksheet will be distributed to all students once the coronavirus situation has been brought under control.