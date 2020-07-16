Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Declared: 90.66% Pass, Konkan Tops Among Districts in MSBSHSE 12th Exam

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 today. However, the scores can be checked online only at 1pm. Students can check their Maharashtra Class 12 board results results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahresult.nic.in and examresults.net. The Maharashtra class 12 Board Examinations 2020 for over 15 lakh students were held from February 18 to March 20. The result of the exams is usually out by May. However, this time it got delayed due to the coronavirus scare.

Maharashtra HSC result 2020: Statistics

Overall passing percentage - 90.66%

Girls passing percentage - 93.88%

Boys passing percentage - 88.04%

Top district: Konkan

Students can also follow News18 Live Blog for all recent updates related to Maharashtra HSC Result 2020.

Students can also check their Maharashtra 12th Result 2020 by directly registering here:

All students will be asked to enter their roll number and registration number to log into the result page. All candidates are advised to download the provisional marksheet as the hard copy will be delivered to you after the pandemic is under control.

MSBSHSE Maharashtra 12th Result 2020: How to check using roll number-

Step 1: Log on to mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in or mahresult.nic.in

Step 2. Click on the link for result

Step 3: Enter your details like name and roll number

Step 4: Hit the submit button

Step 5: You will be taken to the result page

Step 6: Make sure that you download or take a print out of your mark sheet or download its soft copy

In order to pass the exam, the students need to at least get 35 per cent. This percentage includes marks scored in both theory and practical exams.

If a student is not able to manage the minimum pass marks then he or she will have to appear for Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Examination for the subject.

These Supplementary exams under normal circumstances were carried out in July. However, this time the date of the same has not been declared by the board.

As far as toppers are concerned, the board does not release any list like that. Only marks are revealed by the board. The Maharashtra State Board only declares pass percentage and overall performance which can include the division based on percentage.

Last year, the results were declared on May 28. Around 14.21 lakh candidates had appeared for the HSC Examinations in 2019.

The total pass percentage of the Board exam was 85.88%. Pass percentage of girls was 90.25% while for boys it was 82.40%.