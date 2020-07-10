Maharashtra HSC Result 2020: MSBSHSE Board to Announce Class 12 Result by Next Week; Class 10 Result by July-end

Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 | Students who appeared for the Maharashtra class 12 board exams this year have been eagerly waiting for the announcement of their result. If reports to be believed, the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is likely to declare Maharashtra HSC result 2020 by next week. Students can check Maharashtra Class 10 and Class 12 results at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in. Students can also download the online mark sheet in PDF format until and unless they receive the hardcopy from their respective schools.

Earlier, reports had suggested that the Maharashtra SSC result 2020 might be out by the end of this month, while Class 12 results will be announced by July 15. MSBSHSE chairperson Shakuntala Kale had said this at a review meeting of the school education department chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“The process to declare the results has been fast-tracked and the results of HSC will be declared by July 15 and the SSC results will be declared by the end of July. Almost 97 per cent answer-sheets have been submitted by the examiners during the lockdown period and its scanning has also been fast-tracked,” Kale had said.

No official confirmation on the behalf of the education board on the exact date has been given out as of now.

The Maharashtra HSC exam 2020 and Maharashtra SSC exam 2020 began in the month of March and was scheduled to conclude in April but had to be halted due to the lockdown enforced by the central government in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Later, the pending exams of Class 10 board were called off due to the increasing number of Covid-19 cases. The board decided to evaluate the students in the pending subjects using alternative methods. The Maharashtra Class 12 exams were successfully conducted.